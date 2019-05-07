close
Tue May 07, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 7, 2019

Pakistani actor Osama Tahir is the new heartthrob in town

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 07, 2019

Osama Tahir has become the latest dreamboat of all the ladies ever since he made his debut on the silver screens in 2017, alongside Mansha Pasha in the widely acclaimed romantic film Chalay Thay Sath.

The actor in the Syra Shehroz-starrer garnered massive acclaim as he essayed the role of a frustrated husband in a marriage on the brink of collapse.

Too many know the feeling.

Apart from the Umer Adil directorial, the actor has also performed in Kashir Nisar’s Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, which has bagged him the nomination of Best Emerging Talent at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

Tahir is presently starring in the drama serial Hania alongside Junaid Khan and Zoya Nasir where he can be seen sporting a similar role to his last serial which is why the actor has expressed a desire for his future roles to be diverse. 

