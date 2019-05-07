Congress leader Shashi Tharoor all praises for PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has received appreciation from Indian National Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday for the tribute he paid to Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary.

The former career international diplomat turned to Twitter to praise the premier for the interest he shows in the history of the subcontinent.

"One thing I personally know about Imran Khan is that his interest in the shared history of the Indian subcontinent is genuine and far-reaching,” he stated.

“He read; he cares. It is disappointing, though, that it took a Pakistani leader to remember a great Indian hero on his punyathithi,” he added.

Tharoor’s tweet comes in response to PM Khan’s earlier tribute to Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary on May 4: “Today 4th May is the death anniversary of Tipu Sultan - a man I admire because he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement.”