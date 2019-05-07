Met Gala 2019: Priyanka, Deepika, Kim Kardashian set pink carpet on fire

The brightest stars in fashion and Hollywood collided Monday at the Met Gala, the biggest party of the year thrown by the venerable Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

As it does every year, the annual extravaganza to raise money for the museum´s Costume Institute kicks off the Met´s annual major fashion exhibition -- look out, because the theme is "camp."

And the more outrageous the outfit, the better for the Met Gala red carpet, where the A-listers strut their stuff, usually in the most eye-popping ensemble they can find to match the theme.

Last year, Rihanna showed up in full papal-esque regalia, and Madonna wore a regal black gown -- with a see-through cross in the bodice -- to go along with the "Heavenly Bodies" concept.

Want a seat? They go for $35,000 a piece.

Attendance is by invitation only, and word has it that Vogue editor extraordinaire Anna Wintour has the final say over each person on the guest list.

Wintour co-chairs the event this year with an eclectic mix of boldface names -- Gucci designer Alessandro Michele, pop diva Lady Gaga, British singer Harry Styles and tennis superstar Serena Williams.



It seemed like the pink carpet was turned into a Disneyland’s characters.



Met Gala 2019 also hosted some Indian celebs who cheered for inclusivity this year with increased 'brown representation'.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra slayed in her jaw-dropping attire inspired by Alice in the Wonderland's Red Queen character. She wore a silver-yellow-pink-Dior gown and was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas who looked dapper in a white suit.

Another acclaimed actress from Bollywood Deepika Padukone arrived at the event in a svelte pink gown inspired by Barbie. DP's gown was designed by Zac Posen.

Other famous celebrities who arrived the event included Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and others.





