COAS says PTM not problem itself but few are getting played in foreign hands

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) is not a problem itself, but a few of its individuals are getting played in foreign hands.

As per a press release by Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), General Bajwa during his visit to universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Corps Auditorium had said that the dynamic and talented youth held the future of Pakistan in their hands adding that the armed forces and the country had fought terrorism remarkably.

He added further that the fight against terrorism will bring its benefits in the shape of social progress: "It’s time now to have its dividends through socio-economic development in which education is most important.”

Moreover, the COAS stated regarding PTM: "The issues being highlighted are genuine and natural in post-operation environment.”



