Ali Zafar claims to release 'evidence' that will 'seal the deal' against Meesha Shafi

Amidst the Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi sexual harassment debacle, the former has stepped forward on Tuesday with his legal counsel claiming to soon present evidences against all allegations on him.

The Teefa in Trouble actor turned to Twitter quoting a tweet by his legal counsel that challenged the statement presented by the Coke Studio singer on Monday.

Sharing the tweet by Barrister Ambreen Qureshi, Zafar asserted that facts and evidences will be provided on all allegations that were placed on him.

“Every verbal or written claim, blame or accusation will be answered with #facts and #evidence. Today I will release something that will seal the deal,” read his tweet.

Zafar’s legal cousle has released a statement saying that the singer-turned-actor had been aware of Meesha filing for a complaint but knew that her complaint had been rejected upon which basis, the governor of Punjab had also overruled her appeal, asserting that he had been correct in stating that the complaint against him had been dismissed.

It further asserted that in spite of the notices getting sent to Meesha, she did not receive them and had submitted the Power of Attorney through her legal team on August 13, 2018.

The sexual harassment case had gained hype earlier this week after Ali Zafar broke down in tears during an interview on Geo News’ programme Naya Pakistan, subsequent to which Meesha Shafi was also called for an interview on Monday by Shahzeb Khanzada.