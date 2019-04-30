Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth's wedding postponed as bride undergoes surgery

NEW DELHI: All set for the wedding with his ladylove was global icon Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, before an unfortunate surgery came along that caused the bride-to-be Ishita Kumar to take a temporary sabbatical from the festivities.



The wedding has now been postponed, a source told Indian daily Mumbai Mirror, "There are rumours that the wedding has been called off, but it's not true. Ishita needs sometime to recuperate from her surgery and the families are looking for another mahurat."

Siddharth's wedding with long-time girlfriend Ishita was scheduled to take place over the weekend.

Priyanka Chopra had also flown down to Mumbai to be a part of her brother's nuptials.

However, Priyanka was soon after the wedding was postponed, spotted at the airport leaving Mumbai after voting for the Lok Sabha elections earlier in the day.

Pee Cee was spotted sporting white overalls as she smiled widely to the paps before leaving.

Siddharth and Ishita had gotten engaged to each other in a traditional roka ceremony held in February which was also attended by Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas.

Siddharth who is six years younger to Priyanka had been dating Ishita for a while now.



On the work front, Priyanka is waiting for the release of her upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink' , co-starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar.

Pee Cee is co-producing the film along with Siddharth Roy Kapur and Shonali Bose is directing it.

The 36-year-old actress has also signed up for a project with Mindy Kaling. Their film on mix-culture wedding will be partly shot in India.