close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 27, 2019

Idris Elba ties the knot with Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 27, 2019

Famed British actor Idris Elba has left many hearts shattered after tying the knot with girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco.

The news was publicized after a photo of the couple was shared on Instagram by British Vogue of the two radiating happiness on their big day as they exchanged vows on April 26 at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakesh.


Dhowre donned a custom off-shoulder gown by Vera Wang with heavy earrings and hair tied while Elba looked sharp in a black suit and a black tie by Ozwald Boateng.



Reports revealed that the duo’s matrimonial clebrations would span to over three days surrounded by their closest friends and family members.

The two had gotten engaged earlier in 2018 in front of several fans gathered at the Sundance Film Festival during his directorial debut Yardie’s premier. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment