Idris Elba ties the knot with Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco

Famed British actor Idris Elba has left many hearts shattered after tying the knot with girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco.

The news was publicized after a photo of the couple was shared on Instagram by British Vogue of the two radiating happiness on their big day as they exchanged vows on April 26 at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakesh.





Dhowre donned a custom off-shoulder gown by Vera Wang with heavy earrings and hair tied while Elba looked sharp in a black suit and a black tie by Ozwald Boateng.









Reports revealed that the duo’s matrimonial clebrations would span to over three days surrounded by their closest friends and family members.

The two had gotten engaged earlier in 2018 in front of several fans gathered at the Sundance Film Festival during his directorial debut Yardie’s premier.