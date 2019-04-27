One dead, 6 injured after electricity pylon collapses in Dadu

DADU: One man was killed while six were injured after an electricity pylon collapsed near Dadu’s Phulji railway station on Saturday.

According to reports citing sources in the area, the 500KV high-tension transmission electricity tower had collapsed amidst installation work near the Phulji station in Dadu which killed one of the employees of the company dead and six others wounded.

After the incident, the dead body of the killed employee along with injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital Dadu where one of the wounded is said to be in a critical condition.

The 500KV Dadu-Guddu transmission line had been energized by the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) in June 2017 with a spokesperson of the company saying that the engineers of NTDC as well as contractors had energized another 500KV Dadu-Guddu transmission line after restoration of seven other dysfunctional towers.