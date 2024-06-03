Several parts of Pakistan likely to receive rain this week amid sizzling weather

A man walking with his stall on a road in Karachi during rain. — AFP/File

The upper and central parts of Pakistan are expected to receive rain this week that would bring relief to the people reeling under hot and dry weather, according to a statement released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday.

The forecaster highlighted that the mercury would be coming down as precipitation is expected in the upper and central parts including Lahore, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Murree, Galliyat and Quetta.

The Met Office anticipated that dust, thunderstorms and rain in upper parts of the country are expected from June 4 to June 7, due to a shallow westerly wave.



The areas that are to observe rain after today till June 8 are: "Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur."

The Met Office also underlined areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) that would be expecting rain from June 4 to 8 such as: "Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan and Kurram."

According to Met office, rain and thunderstorms are also expected in Islamabad and major cities of Punjab including Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha and Mianwali from June 04-06.

The major cities of Balochistan has also been listed in the precipitation-expected areas from June 5 to June 7.

In Sindh, Sukkur Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana are predicted to witness downpours from June 6 and June 7.

The Met Office warned that the weather conditions could disrupt the daily activities and advised authorities to take precautionary measures to avoid any loss or inconvenience.