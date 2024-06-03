Tremors felt in Karachi

Case registered on complaint of victim's brother for incident in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 7 area; police orders...
18-year-old girl was murdered after she refused an arranged marriage in Pakistan
Temperature is expected to remain between 33 to 35°C in port city next week, says PMD
Hospital administration says at least 13 injured are being treated with seven of them in critical condition
PTI leaders Gohar Khan, Omar Ayub Khan and Raoof Hasan directed to appear before agency on Wednesday
Drizzle also expected in port city during night in coming week, says weatherman