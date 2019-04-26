close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
World

Web Desk
April 26, 2019

Prince William arrives at Christchurch mosque with Jacinda to tribute victims

World

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 26, 2019

CHRISTCHURCH: Prince William has arrived Christchurch to pay tribute to those affected by the terror attack last month, which claimed the lives of 50 people.

Five years after his last visit, the 36-year-old Duke of Cambridge landed in Christchurch  to meet with survivors of last month's terror attack. 

He stepped off the plane with Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, after attending an Anzac Day service in Auckland together earlier in the day.

On a whirlwind visit to New Zealand the Duke of Cambridge yesterday attended an Auckland Anzac service, laying a wreath on behalf of the Queen, then made a visit to Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital.

Prince William has a full schedule today and will make a public appearance in Christchurch.

The Duke of Cambridge has shared an emotional 'hongi' greeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after the Christchurch terrorist attack.

A traditional Maori greeting, the hongi - or breath of life - sees two people press noses and foreheads together.

William, visiting the country on behalf of the Queen, attended an Anzac Day service in Auckland on Thursday morning.


