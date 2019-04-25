Sindh cabinet approves Rs10 mn compensation for heirs of martyred police constable Farooq

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over the cabinet meeting said that the federal government during the nine and half months of current financial year has transferred Rs406billion against a share of Rs526 billion thereby making a shortfall of Rs119 billion.



He said this has badly affected the development endeavors of the provincial government.

The cabinet meeting was held the 7th floor of New Sindh Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Shah, the provincial ministers, advisors and concerned officers.

On the agenda of the cabinet there were 14 items, including confirmation of the minutes of the last cabinet meeting.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told the cabinet members that the revenue transfers from the federal divisible pool, straight transfers and grants constituted 78 percent of gross provincial revenues.

He said during the current financial year federal government had to transfer Rs526 billion against which it had released 406 billion. The shortfall of Rs119 billion has affected the ADP of the provincial government.

“I am an optimistic person and hope that the federal revenue transfers would improve in the coming months, otherwise we would not be able to meet the expenditures of salaries of the provincial government.

Compensation: The Sindh cabinet discussed and approved three compensation cases for the heirs of killed policeman Farooq, three labourers killed in Larkana and for the affected people of Thar coal filed and Gorano Project/Dam.

The chief minister said that he has recommended a grant of Rs10 million, two jobs and one plot for the family of Shaheed PC Farooq. “I am also recommending an additional grant of Rs10 million as compensation in favour of legal heirs of PC Farooq so that they could lead a respectable life. The cabinet approved the compensation.

The chief minister told the cabinet that police constable Farooq who died in the attack on Mufti Taqi Usmani on March 22, 2019 had seven children, including three blind. He was also the bread earner of his widow sister’s family. He added that after his official duty he used to mend puncture at a bicycle puncture shop.

The cabinet also approved Rs77.5 million compensations at the rate of Rs100,000 for a family per annum for 471 affected families of Thar Coalfield Block-II and 757 families of Gorano project. The government has allocated Rs900 million and the remaining amount of Rs822.5 million would be released as next instalment.

Time Scale: The cabinet took up the cases of time scale on the demand of All Pakistan Clerk Association (APCA) and upgradation of computer operators, data entry operators and data processing operators.

Sugarcane price: On the request of the agriculture department, the Sindh cabinet approved minimum purchase price of sugarcane for crushing season 2018-19 at Rs182 per 40 kg. The sugarcane season would star from November.

Amendment in Advisors Act: Sindh Cabinet approved amendment in Sindh Advisors (Appointments, Powers, Functions, Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) Act, 2003 under which the chief minister would appoint advisors as provided under clause (II) of Article 130 of the constitution. The cabinet referred the matter to the provincial assembly.

On the request of Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, the cabinet approved a proposal to identify ways and means to accommodate the shopkeepers whose shops have been bulldozed under the anti-encroachment drive.

The chief minister directed Saeed Ghani to work out a proposal for allotment of shops/open space or parking plaza, Saddar for allotment to the affected shopkeepers of Saddar and other areas who lost their shops/small establishments under the anti-encroachment actions.