No differences between PTI, PML-Q: Pervez Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi during his meeting with Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday clarified there were no differences between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

During a press conference the PML-Q leader stated that the two parties have no differences between each other adding that his party is standing with the CM and will continue to do so.

Moreover, he stated that everyone should pray that the coalition partnership builds up even more.

He also stated that the matter of the construction of a new building for the provincial assembly was also discussed and was hopeful for future sessions to be conducted over there.

Earlier, rumors had been afloat about changes being done in Punjab following the reshuffle of the federal cabinet.