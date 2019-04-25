Katrina Kaif opens up about working together with Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood doll, Katrina Kaif, who has worked together with superstar Salman Khan in several hit films, says “I and Salman 'work well together' as we do not take anything for granted.”



India media quoted Katrina as saying ‘The best thing about me and Salman coming together to work is that there's no sense of us taking it for granted.’

Katrina said “We don't go to the sets thinking, 'dekhte hai'. Salman knows that I'm going to come after putting 1000% of my time and effort behind finding the character, doing my prep. He has that confidence in me and I know when he comes, he's going to come up with something unique," India Today quoted Katrina.

Bollywood actress said there are certain expectations that they have to fulfill. "We come and we do our scenes and rehearsals. That's how we work well together. There's no sense of taking anything easy or for granted.

She went on to say Salman Khan and she both have the same mindset when it comes to work.

In her 15 years of career, Katrina has worked with Salman Khan is various films Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger and Yuvraaj.

Bharat, which will hit the screens in June this year also stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.