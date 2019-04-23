Shutdown in Occupied Kashmir against confinement of Yasin Malik

Srinagar: Complete shutdown is being observed in Occupied Kashmir against the ill-treatment meted out to the ailing and incarcerated Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik by India’s infamous National Investigation Agency in New Delhi, according to Kashmir Media Service.

Call for the protest strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership.

The KSM reported that strike is also being observed against the India’s ongoing aggression against Kashmiri resistance leaders, activists, senior businessmen, trade union leaders and relatives of resistance leaders by NIA and Enforcement Directorate.

All shops are closed while traffic is off the roads in all major cities and towns of the Valley.

Meanwhile, as the announcements were made on loud speakers of the mosques about deteriorating health condition of Muhammad Yasin Malik, people in Maisuma area took to the streets and staged anti-India protests. Shopkeepers kept their shutters downed as a mark of the protest.

On the other hand, voting began, amidst a complete shutdown, Tuesday on a dull note in Islamabad district for India’s Lok Sabha constituency.

Residents in most parts of the district in South Kashmir have stayed indoors so far, an official said adding that polling would be held in three phases. Voting in Kulgam district will be held on April 29 while Pulwama and Shopian districts will go to polls on May 6.

The Joint Resistance Leadership has called for a boycott of the polling and asked people to observe a complete shutdown.