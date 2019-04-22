Fawad Chaudhry assumes charge as Federal Minister for Science and Technology

ISLAMABAD: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain assumed charge as Federal Minister for Science and Technology here on Monday.



On arrival at the Ministry, the Federal Minister was given detailed briefing on the structure and working of the Ministry.

Furthermore, the Minister was introduced to all the officers, including the heads of the attached departments of the Ministry.

While chairing meeting on PCSIR, the Federal Minister has advised that the system of laboratories needs to be modernized and that all the laboratories must develop a system where human interactions may be minimized and technology should take the precedence.

In addition, the certification system needs special attention and that the industry and experts may be facilitated in a best possible way.

He further said that a new policy for testing laboratories may be prepared and mushroom growth of the laboratories needs to be discouraged.

Moreover, standards must be maintained and there should be an international trust on Pakistan's certification system.

The meeting on the revamping of laboratories will continue tomorrow.