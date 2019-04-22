Bilawal says removal of ministers won’t hide incompetency of PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that removal of ministers would not hide the incompetency of ‘selected prime minister’, referring to PM Imran Khan.



In his hard hitting speech in the National Assembly, Bilawal questioned why finance minister Asad Umar and information minister Fawad Chaudhry (Bhai) was sacked?

Speaker NA Asad Qaiser interrupted Bilawal’s speech when the PPP chairman called Asad Umar ‘Educated illiterate’.

The speaker ordered to expunge ‘illiterate’ remarks for Asad Umar and ‘selected’ for prime minister from the speech of Bilawal Bhutto.

Bilawal said, “Dictators like Ayub Khan, Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf failed to scare us, then how a puppet government can frighten us?”

Over the uproar from the treasury benches, Bilawal said, “If I am not allowed to speak, we will not allow the prime minister to even enter in the parliament.”



He said the interior minister of PTI is involved in the murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl

