close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 21, 2019

Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez meets Maulana Tariq Jameel

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 21, 2019

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez held meeting with renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter sharing photos with Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Hafeez writes, “Always kind and helpful Maulana Tariq Jameel Sahib.”

He also thanked Pakistan’s chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq for hosting dinner and Bayan (religious sermon) of Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Pakistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019, England series

Pakistan selectors Thursday left out pace spearhead Mohammad Amir from the preliminary 15-man squad for next month's World Cup to be held in England.

Allrounder Mohammad Hafeez has been included in the World Cup squad subject to fully recovering from a fractured thumb injury he sustained during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in February this year.

Latest News

More From Pakistan