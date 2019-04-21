Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez meets Maulana Tariq Jameel

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez held meeting with renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.



Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter sharing photos with Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Hafeez writes, “Always kind and helpful Maulana Tariq Jameel Sahib.”

He also thanked Pakistan’s chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq for hosting dinner and Bayan (religious sermon) of Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Allrounder Mohammad Hafeez has been included in the World Cup squad subject to fully recovering from a fractured thumb injury he sustained during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in February this year.