Pakistan to name squad for England series, World Cup 2019 soon

LAHORE: Pakistan will announce the team for the series against England and Cricket World Cup 2019 today amid all the controversies surrounding the appointment of PCB MD Wasim Khan that was challenged by the Governing Board members on Wednesday.

Sources said the selection committee has finalised 17 players from which 15-member squad will be selected.

Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan are in a tough competition for the WC slot.

Squad from: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Imamul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hassan Ali, Shadam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheed Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Hasnain.

The team is scheduled to leave for England on April 23 for a 83-day long hectic tour during which it will play one T20 practice match, a Twenty20 International, four 50-over warm-up matches and five ODIs before participating in the 46-day ICC World Cup from May 30.



Pakistan will take West Indies in their World Cup opener on May 31 at Trent Bridge.

As per the ICC regulations, all participating sides have to submit their 15-player World Cup squads by April 30 but can make changes until May 22 without needing the ICC’s approval. Post May 23, all player replacements will have to be approved by the Event Technical Committee.

England, Australia, India, Bangladesh and New Zealand have already announced their preliminary squads for the next month World Cup.

The following is the Pakistan cricket team’s schedule of England:

April 23 – Departure for England

April 27 – v Kent (50-over practice match)

April 29 – v Northamptonshire (50-over match)

May 01 – v Leicestershire (T20 match - d/n)

May 05 – v England (only T20I), Cardiff

May 08 – 1st ODI v England, The Oval

May 11 – 2nd ODI v England, Hampshire

May 14 – 3rd ODI v England, Bristol

May 17 – 4th ODI v England, Trent Bridge

May 19 – 5th ODI v England, Leeds

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

May 24 – v Afghanistan (warm-up), Bristol

May 26 – v Bangladesh (warm-up), Cardiff

May 31 – v West Indies, Trent Bridge

June 03 – v England, Trent Bridge

June 07 – v Sri Lanka, Bristol

June 12 – v Australia, Taunton

June 16 – v India, Old Trafford

June 23 – v South Africa, Lord’s

June 26 – v New Zealand, Edgbaston

June 29 – v Afghanistan, Headingley

July 05 – v Bangladesh, Lord’s (d/n)