WATCH: Maulana Tariq Jameel's reaction after Shaheer Khan reads his mind

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was recently left astonished by the ability of Shaheer Khan to read his mind ", an undated Facebook video showed.



In the video , Shaheer Khan, who is well known for his mind reading skills, asks the maulana to imagine a situation which he has not written down or shared with people.

Then Khan holds Tariq Jameel's hand and start describing what exactly he was thinking.

The maulana breaks into laughter and starts lauding Khan, confirming that he has succeeded in reading his mind.

The cleric then jokingly offers to become Khan's follower .