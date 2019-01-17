close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
January 17, 2019

WATCH: Maulana Tariq Jameel's reaction after Shaheer Khan reads his mind

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 17, 2019

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was recently left astonished by the ability of Shaheer Khan to read his mind ", an undated   Facebook video showed.

In the video , Shaheer Khan, who is well known for his mind reading skills, asks the maulana to imagine a situation which he has not written down or shared with people.

Introducing Pakistan’s first ever mind reader!

Shaheer Khan has taken Pakistan by storm with his mind-boggling ability to read your mind. It’s already difficult to be an artist in Pakistan but when you’re attempting an ambiguous art form such as Mentalism, it’s even worse....

Then  Khan holds Tariq Jameel's hand and start describing what exactly he was thinking.

The maulana breaks into laughter and starts lauding Khan, confirming that he has succeeded in reading his mind.

The cleric  then jokingly offers to become Khan's follower  .

