Sun Apr 21, 2019
Sun Apr 21, 2019
World

AFP
April 21, 2019

Eighth blast hits Sri Lanka in capital: police

World

AFP
Sun, Apr 21, 2019

Colombo: A new blast hit the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo on Sunday, police said, the eighth explosion in the country in a single day.

Police said the blast hit the suburb of Orugodawatta in the north of the capital, but there were no further details on what was targeted.

Nearly 160 people have been confirmed dead so far in the string of attacks targeting hotels and churches.

