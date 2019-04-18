Fawad Chaudhry, other ministers sacked from posts: sources

ISLAMABAD: Following Finance Minister Asad Umar's removal, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has also resigned from PM Imran's cabinet, Geo News reported Thursday.

According to sources, Chaudhry has been asked to step down as part of a major reshuffle in Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet.

They further added that Firdous Ashiq Awan has been appointed as special assistant to the PM on information.

Meanwhile, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Housing and Works, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Minister for health and Ali Amin Gandapur, Minister for Kashmir Affairs have also been asked to give up their respective ministries.

The prime minister had earlier asked Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan to resign from his post.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Asad Umar decided to quit the Federal Cabinet instead of taking the energy ministry as desired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a social media message, the PTI’s finance guru stated that the prime minister wants him to take charge as energy minister.

However, Umar added that he does not wish to take charge of any other ministry, and would rather not be a part of PM's cabinet anymore.



