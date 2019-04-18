close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
April 18, 2019

TikTok disappears from Google, Apple app stores in India after ban

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 18, 2019

NEW DELHI: The Chinese video app TikTok has been vanished from  Google and Apple app stores in India after a state court prohibited its downloads.

It is  a setback for developer's  efforts to tap users in a key market as  TikTok, which allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, has   been vanished from Google and Apple app stores in India.

 The App is  popular in India but some political figures say its content is inappropriate.

A court in southern Tamil Nadu state asked the federal government on April 3 to ban TikTok, saying it encouraged pornography and warning that sexual predators could target child users.

The federal government sent a letter requesting Apple and Google to abide by the state court’s order, according to an IT ministry official. Google reportedly blocked access to TikTok in its Play store in India.


Latest News

More From Sci-Tech