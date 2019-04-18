TikTok disappears from Google, Apple app stores in India after ban

NEW DELHI: The Chinese video app TikTok has been vanished from Google and Apple app stores in India after a state court prohibited its downloads.

It is a setback for developer's efforts to tap users in a key market as TikTok, which allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, has been vanished from Google and Apple app stores in India.

The App is popular in India but some political figures say its content is inappropriate.



A court in southern Tamil Nadu state asked the federal government on April 3 to ban TikTok, saying it encouraged pornography and warning that sexual predators could target child users.

The federal government sent a letter requesting Apple and Google to abide by the state court’s order, according to an IT ministry official. Google reportedly blocked access to TikTok in its Play store in India.



