PM Imran’s endorsement for BJP could be Congress’ ploy, says Indian defence minister

NEW DELHI: A week after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement supporting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win Lok Sabha polls, Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman termed it a Congress’ ploy.



The minister alleged that it could be a ploy by the Congress to oust the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

In an interview with foreign media, the prime minister said perhaps if the BJP – a right-wing party – wins, some kind of settlement on Kashmir could be reached. “The opposition Congress party, might be too scared to seek a settlement with Pakistan over on the Kashmir issue, fearing a backlash from the right.”

Talking to ANI, Sitharaman said, “Such statements come around elections. There have been many Congress leaders who went to Pakistan and said help us remove Modi.”

“I wonder if this (Imran Khan’s statements) are also a part of the scheme of things which have been put by Congress,” she added.