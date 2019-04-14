tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
IPL - 2019 Points Table
Team Pld Won Lost Tied N/R Net RR For Against Pts Form
1 Chennai Super Kings 8 7 1 0 0 +0.288 1,117/154.2 1,112/160 14
LWWWW
2 Delhi Capitals 8 5 3 0 0 +0.418 1,313/157.4 1,251/158.1 10
LLWWW
3 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 4 4 0 0 +0.350 1,379/152.4 1,353/155.5 8
WWLLL
4 Mumbai Indians 7 4 3 0 0 +0.209 1,230/140 1,185/138.1 8
LWWWL
5 Kings XI Punjab 8 4 4 0 0 -0.093 1,376/158.3 1,398/159.2 8
WLWLL
6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 3 4 0 0 +0.409 1,106/137.3 1,065/139.3 6
WWLLL
7 Rajasthan Royals 7 2 5 0 0 -0.587 1,177/139.2 1,200/132.5 4
LWLLW
8 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 1 6 0 0 -1.202 1,050/139.2 1,184/135.3 2
LLLLW
