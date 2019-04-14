PM Imran Khan to visit Iran, China: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said Pakistan is going to hold talks with leaders of China, Japan and Iran in the next few days.

While responding to a question regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan visit to China, he said the premier will attend Belt and Road Forum opening forum in China as a chief guest.

He said Imran Khan will hold important meetings with the high leadership of China.

The foreign minister is expected to leave for Japan during the current months.

Earlier, while talking to supporters during his visit to his constituency, he said the government is committed to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.

He said previous governments did not implement National Action Plan properly to eradicate terrorism.

The minister said the government would implement NAP in letter and spirit and is in touch with the opposition in this regard.

Qureshi said r said the government is heading towards right direction as per its manifesto and it would successfully complete its constitutional term.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said foreign economic diplomacy has also been initiated.



He said foreign missions will pave the way for bringing foreign investment in the country.

Foreign Minister said provision of Health cards, construction of shelter homes, low cost houses, and PM citizens' portal for complaints and some other initiatives are proof of Imran Khan's pro-people vision