British envoy congratulates Mehwish Hayat for receiving Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

KARACHI: British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew has congratulated Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat for receiving Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.



Commenting Mehwish Hayat’s tweet, the British envoy thanked the actress saying “You brought real Karachi spirit and style to the evening.”



Thomas Drew went on to say, “And it was good to congratulate you properly on the well-deserved Tamgha-e-Imtiaz you were awarded by the President on 23 March.”

Earlier, Mehwish took to Twitter sharing a photo with British HC to Pakistan saying “Totally bowled over by His Excellency, the British High Commissioner at the celebration of The Queen's birthday in Karachi yesterday.”

Mehwish further said “Agreed on many things except for who is going to win the Cricket World Cup this summer.”

She also thanked Deputy High Commissioner Elin Burns for a wonderful evening.