Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan to ring in Valentine's Day together doing this?

While fans of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan will trade anything in the world to get their favourite couple back together, it turns out that their wish might be granted very soon as the two Bollywood superstars will be celebrating Valentine's Day side by side.



However, it turns out that the two will be working with each other on the special day.

Salman and Katrina will spend lover's day together while shooting for a scene for their upcoming venture 'Bharat'.

As per a report published in Mumbai Mirror, “A day long shoot on February 14, Valentine’s Day, will see Salman and Katrina reuniting with Jackie (Shroff), Tabu and Sunil (Grover) for a dramatic sequence. Salman and Katrina recently shot an elaborate wedding song which was preceded by another big song featuring Salman and Disha.”

It looks like the two love birds cannot spend time apart from each other on V-day and have decided to be besides one another as much as they can.

Prior to this, Salman and Katrina were busy shooting a wedding song for Bharat.

The film, that released its teaser to rave reviews, stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles, apart from Salman and Katrina in the lead.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will see the light of day on June 5.