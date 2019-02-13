close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 13, 2019

'Weapons sent for forensic testing not used in Sahiwal incident'

LAHORE: As the investigation into Sahiwal shooting continues, the sources in the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory has revealed that the weapons sent for examination were not the ones used in the killing of four people last month.

Geo TV reported that the sub-machine guns and 9mm handguns  sent for forensic testing were not used in the incident while the police van was transported via truck to the forensic agency  despite the fact it was seen being driven away from the scene.

Sources told the TV channel that more than 100 bullet casings, four sub-machine guns and two 9mm handguns s were sent for forensic tests. The sources said the casings and bullets did not belong to the arms sent.

There was no justification to send the 9mm handguns  for examination  when they were not even used in the shooting, they said.

The experts believe the sub-machine guns used in the incidents were replaced with other arms and sent to the laboratory.

The  sources said the four bullets that hit the police van also seemed to be fired by the policemen.

They said as to how it was  possible to drive the vehicle when its electronic and fuel system was affected during the course of the encounter  as stated by the police.

The sources said the victims' vehicle was fired upon while it was moving. 

They said the car seems to be hit with four bullets from each side which was not possible if it was moving at the time of the attack.

