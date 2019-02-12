PMA issues health alert, pre-cautionary measures for ‘XDR typhoid’

Islamabad: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is very much concerned over the outbreak of XDR typhoid cases in Karachi and interior Sindh.



In a press release, PMA said “We had already informed people, through on July 09, 2018 regarding the precautionary measures to avoid XDR typhoid.”

According to the reports XDR typhoid cases have exceeded the 8,000 figure, with most cases being reported from Karachi, followed by Hyderabad, Sanghar and the adjoining districts.

It is a serious water-borne infection caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi that spreads through contaminated food and water.

High-grade fever, weakness, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, cough and loss of appetite are some of the symptoms.

Pre-cautionary measures and PMA’s Guide Lines: