Wed Feb 13, 2019
Health

Web Desk
February 12, 2019

PMA issues health alert, pre-cautionary measures for ‘XDR typhoid’

Health

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 12, 2019

Islamabad: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is very much concerned over the outbreak of XDR typhoid cases in Karachi and interior Sindh.

In a press release, PMA said “We had already informed people, through on July 09, 2018 regarding the precautionary measures to avoid XDR typhoid.”

According to the reports XDR typhoid cases have exceeded the 8,000 figure, with most cases being reported from Karachi, followed by Hyderabad, Sanghar and the adjoining districts.

It is a serious water-borne infection caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi that spreads through contaminated food and water.

High-grade fever, weakness, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, cough and loss of appetite are some of the symptoms.

Pre-cautionary measures and PMA’s Guide Lines:

  •  People should take safe (boiled) drinking water
  •  Ice of unknown purity should also be avoided.
  •  Fruits, Vegetables and utensils should be washed with boiled water.
  •  Wash your hands with soap before eating.
  •  Wash your hands with soap after going to toilet.
  •  People should avoid eating from outside home.
  •  Always visit qualified doctor.
  •  Avoid self medication.
  •  Hakeem / Homeopaths and other health providers should not prescribe antibiotic.

