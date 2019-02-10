No politics in cricket team, says PCB chairman

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani on Sunday rejected the impression that there was any sort of differences among captain, head coach and chief sector on team selection.

Speaking at "Breakfast with Jang", he said neither there were any difference nor any grouping or lobbying".

He said there was nothing wrong in making Sarfarz captain for the three formats of the game, but for now he has been given the job till the World Cup.

"We will consult Sarfraz after World Cup," he said.

Stressing the need to produce a leader for the team, he said Sarfraz needed rest due to workload and the ICC ban provided Sarfraz the much needed relief.

Talking about Sarfarz's role in team selection, he said he had directly asked the same question from captain who said he is taken on board by Mickey Arthur and Inzimaul Haq before each selection.

Dispelling the notion about groupings and conspiracies, he said the entire tea was standing behind Sarfraz Ahmed. "No player is involved in hatching conspiracy or lobbying to oust the captain.

Talking about corruption, he said the PCB had zero tolerance regarding corruption.

He said Sharjeel Khan's ban was going to end in September after that he would have to go to rehab.