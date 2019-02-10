PCB releases Pakistan vs Australia ODI schedule

Print Story
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has released the schedule of ODI series with Australia which will be played in UAE from 22nd to 31st March.
Sharjah will host first two games, followed by 3rd in Abu Dhabi and two final games in Dubai.
