close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 10, 2019

PCB releases Pakistan vs Australia ODI schedule

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 10, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has released the schedule of ODI series with Australia which will be played in UAE from 22nd to 31st March.

Sharjah will host first two games, followed by 3rd in Abu Dhabi and two final games in Dubai.

  • First ODI – 22nd March – Sharjah (D/N)
  • Second ODI – 24th March - Sharjah (D/N)
  • Third ODI – 27th March – Abu Dhabi (D/N)
  • Fourth ODI – 29th March – Dubai (D/N)
  • Fifth ODI – 31st March – Dubai (D/N)

Latest News

More From Pakistan