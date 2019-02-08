Test cricket is dying, says ICC chairman

DHAKA: International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Shashank Manohar Thursday said the longest format of cricket is dying, adding that World Championship, starting after the 2019 Cricket World Cup, is one of the last-ditch efforts to revive Test cricket.

During his invitational visit to Dhaka, the chairman of the sport´s governing body said that people, these days, don't have five day's time to watch Test cricket and warned it is dying. He added that the ICC Test Championship could help save the longest format of the game.

International Cricket Council chairman's comments come even as the ongoing season has produced some fine Test cricket. The game in Australia and England still draws sizeable crowds, filling stadiums and boosting interest in the five-day game has been a challenge in the rest of the cricket world for years.



Twenty20



The ICC chairman, who is in Bangladesh to watch the final of the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament, said the shortest version of the game now provides maximum ratings for broadcasters.

Twenty20s are "over in 3.5 hours, like watching a movie. Therefore, it is picking up very fast".

Olympic bid



Manohar, a former president of the Indian cricket board, said the sport still faces challenges in its bid to become more global, including being added to the Olympics.

In past, ICC officials have expressed their willingness to submit an application for cricket to be included in the Paris 2024 Games. But there are logistical obstacles, such as suitable venues for cricket, Manohar admitted, saying there is some way to go before it is featured on world sport´s biggest stage.

He further said: "There are some cricket nations which are still not convinced whether to take part or not," he added.

Cricket was last played at the Olympics in 1900, with just two teams -- Britain and France.