Thu Feb 07, 2019
February 7, 2019

Sara Ali Khan’s unseen childhood photos with Saif Ali Khan go viral

MUMBAI: The childhood photos of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is riding high on his success of her film Simma, have gone viral on social media.

Sara Ali Khan can be seen in these photos shared on Instagram with her father Saif Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.

She is making new waves on social media after her throwback photos went viral.

Sara’s outstanding performance in her film Kedarnath and Simmba has been lauded by the fans across India and abroad.

