PM Imran urges Sindh govt to take action against perpetrators of Hindu temple attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged Sindh government to take swift and decisive action against the perpetrators who launched attack Hindu temple in Khairpur.



Imran Khan took to Twitter saying “The government of Sindh must take swift and decisive action against the perpetrators. This is against the teachings of the Quran.”

According to media reports, a group of miscreants entered Sham Sundar Shewa Mandli Temple in Kumb city of district Khairpur and set ablaze three Hindu sacred books on Sunday.



