Viral 'slipper selfie' from India triggers reactions from Bollywood celebs

A picture of a group of children from India is going insanely viral over the internet, so much so, that it has garnered doting reactions from prominent B-town celebrities.



The photo shows five children smiling while posing for a selfie, however not for a phone or camera, but a 'slipper'.

It has been circulated widely on social media by a number of industry luminaries including veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Suneil Shetty and photographer Atul Kasbekar.

While the pic has been praised because of the sheer innocence it showcases on the faces of the kids, many even have deemed it as the #PictureOfTheDay.

Actor Suneil Shetty while sharing the picture on his timeline wrote: "HAPPINESS truly a state of mind."

Whereas Munna Bhai MBBS actor Boman Irani said: "You're only as happy as you choose to be."



Though it is uncertain as to where the pic was clicked, it has been 'liked' hundreds of thousands of times on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.



However, according to Amitabh Bachchan, the pic appears to have been edited.

".. with due respect and apology .. i feel this is photoshopped .. notice that the hand that holds the chappal is different than the rest of his body in size .. to his other hand by his side !!" he wrote on Twitter in response to the pic, shared by Atul Kasbekar.

Here's how netizens have reacted to the viral image:



