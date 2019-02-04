Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Daren Sammy arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Zalmi’s captain and one of Pakistan’s most loved international cricket players Daren Sammy arrived in Pakistan early on Monday.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi received his team's most prominent player Daren Sammy at Islamabad Airport.

An impressive ceremony in his honour will be held at Peshawar’s Governor’s House, He would be to attend the Kit & Anthem launch ceremony of Zalmi. West Indian player would also visit Army Public School (APS) to show solidarity with the students.