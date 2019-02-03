Shaniera Akram hails ‘incredible day’ for Pakistan cricket

ISLAMABAD: Shaniera Akram, wife of cricket legend Wasim Akram, hailed Pakistan’s victory in the third Twenty20 against West Indies as an incredible day for the country.



Although Pakistan lost the series to hosts, Pakistan came back strongly in the third T20 to register a remarkable 12-win win.

Taking to Twitter after the match, Shaniera said that it was an awesome effort by Pakistan’s women cricket team.

She also expressed her gratitude to West Indies women for coming to Pakistan and giving the country’s hero’s a chance to pay at home.

“Awesome effort by our Women’s cricket team,an incredible day for Pakistan cricket and a landmark time for our country.Thank you @windieswomen for coming to Pakistan and not only giving our hero’s a chance to play at home but also showing the world what a wonderful country we are!,” she wrote on her Twitter account, sharing her selfie with the team.



