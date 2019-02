Pakistan Weather Forecast: Friday 1 February 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, more rain-thunderstorm (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of the Punjab and upper Sindh.



Thursday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Bagrote, Gupis, Skardu -10°C, Kalam, Astore -07°C, Malamjabba -05°C, Parachinar, Kalat, Hunza -04°C, Drosh, Rawalakot -02°C, Chitral, Murree -01°C.

Wednesday Weather:

Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred in most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) on Wednesday:

Punjab: Mianwali 34, Islamabad (Z.P 29, Saidpur 29, A/P 27, Golra 26, Bokra 22), Murree 29, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 27, Chaklala 24), Bhakkar 24, Kamra, Noorpur Thal, Jhang 20, Layyah 19, Sargodha (city 18, A/P 13), Chakwal, Joharabad 16, Hafizabad 14, Mangla, Jhelum 12, Kot addu, M.B. Din, 11, Faisalabad 09, T.T. Singh 07, Lahore, Multan 06, Gujranwala, Okara 05, Shorkot, R.Y. Khan 04, Narowal, Gujrat, D.G. Khan, Khanewal 03, Sialkot (A/P 03, Cantt 01), Sahiwal 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 32, D.I. Khan, Parachinar 27, Risalpur, Cherat 24, Peshawar (A/P 22, City 18), Bannu 20, Dir (lower 18, upper 16), Saidu Sharif 17, Kohat 15, Kakul 12, Balakot 11, Kalam, Mirkhani 03, Pattan 02, Balochistan: Kalat 22, Quetta (Samungli 15, Sheikh Manda 11), Zhob 07, Sibbi 05, Khuzdar 04, Sindh: Karachi (Saddar 18, Faisal Base 12, Landhi 07, Ap 06, North Nazimabad 04, North Karachi 03, Masroor 01), Joccoabad 12, Larkana 09, Sukkur, Thatta 08, Moenjodaro 07, Rohri 05, Padidan, Sh. Benazirabad, Mirpur Khas 03, Dadu, Tandojam, Chhor 02, Kashmir: Kotli 20, Gari dupatta 12, Muzaffarabad 10, Rawalakot 09, GB: Bagorte, Skardu 05, Snowfall (Inch): Malamjabba 15, Parachinar 05, Kalam 04, Zhob, Murree 03, Skardu, Astore 01.