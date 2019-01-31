Video: Swat polio workers gets standing ovation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Three polio workers who won hearts of millions of people by vaccinating children in snow-hit Swat, were giving a standing ovation at the NPMT’s meeting in Islamabad.
Babar Atta, Focal Person to PM Imran Khan on Polio Eradication, shared the video of polio workers on Twitter.
“Standing ovation : Just received the brave polio workers from Swat to the bi-annual Polio NPMT meeting Islamabad. NPMT comprises of all Pakistan National / Provincial Team Leads, all Provincial EPI Chiefs, Epidemiologists & Polio Public Health Experts (National & International),” Atta tweeted.
This come a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan met the health workers and praised for their efforts to reach out to children despite snow and extreme weather in Swat
