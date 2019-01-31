close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 31, 2019

Video: Swat polio workers gets standing ovation

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Three polio workers who won hearts of millions of people by vaccinating children in snow-hit Swat, were giving a standing ovation at the NPMT’s meeting in Islamabad.

Babar Atta, Focal Person to PM Imran Khan on Polio Eradication, shared the video of polio workers on Twitter.

“Standing ovation : Just received the brave polio workers from Swat to the bi-annual Polio NPMT meeting Islamabad. NPMT comprises of all Pakistan National / Provincial Team Leads, all Provincial EPI Chiefs, Epidemiologists & Polio Public Health Experts (National & International),” Atta tweeted.

This come a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan met the health workers and praised for their efforts to reach out to children despite snow and extreme weather in Swat

