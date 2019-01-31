close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 31, 2019

Glad to see you flourishing,Samuel L.Jackson to India Eisley after 'I Am the Night' premier

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 31, 2019

Samuel L.Jackson on Thursday took to Twitter to tell India Eisley that he was glad to see her flourishing three days after  "I Am the Night" featuring the 25-year old premiered on TNT.

"Hey @IndiaEisley1029 sooo glad to see you flourishing!! Missed your face!!," the Pulp Fiction actor wrote.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, "I Am the Night" is inspired by the book "One Day She'll Darjeb: The Mysterious of Fauna Hodel authored by Fauna Hodel"

 Jenkins was also the director of "Wonder Woman " featuring  Gal Gadot.

India Eisley plays Fauna Hodel in the six-episode series that tells the story of  the young woman who uncovered the disturbing secrets of the prominent Los Angeles family that gave her up at birth and that just might be connected to the infamous 1947 murder of Elizabeth Short, better known now as the Black Dahlia. 


