Saudi prince Mohammad Bin Salman likely to visit Pakistan from 14-18 February: sources

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is expected to visit Pakistan from 14 to 18 February, diplomatic sources have confirmed.



Saudi prince, during his visit, will also address the Pakistani nation, the sources said.

The diplomatic sources further says that the announcement for the biggest investment in the history of Pakistan is also expected during the visit of Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Agreements of over $14 billion would likely be signed during the visit of Saudi prince, the sources added.

