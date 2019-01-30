15 million Pakistani families to get health card, contract signed

The Health Ministry and State life has signed a land mark contract for provision of Sehat Insaf Card to 15 Million Families



Contract was signed for Implementation of Sehat Sahulat Program (SSP) in all districts of Pakistan in line with vision of Prime Minister’s Universal Health Coverage.

The contract was signed by Captain (R) Zahid Saeed, Federal Secretary National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (NHSRC) and Chairman State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan.

Ministry of National Health Service, Regulations and Coordination, in collaboration with participating provinces and regions, has completed its procurement to expand its health initiative of “Sehat Sahulat Program” in Pakistan.

Through this initiative poor families will be provided with free of cost health insurance to secure indoor health care services worth Rs: 720,000/- from empanelled hospitals.

The program will provide “Sehat Insaf Card” to 15 million families in the province of Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, AJK, GB and old districts of FATA through a very transparent and computerized mechanism.

The services which are available from Sehat Insaf Card includes open heart surgeries, insertion of stunts, management of cancer, neurosurgical procures, burn management, accident management, dialysis, intensive care management, deliveries, C section and other medical / surgical procedures.

The program will also provide Rs: 1,000 transportation cost to its beneficiaries on their discharge from hospital.

This is the one of the leading initiative of the political government in Pakistan through which support and assistance is provided to poor families across the country.

On this occasion Federal Minister, National Health Services briefed that this scheme will bring drastic improvement in treatment and access to quality treatment by poorest and under privileged marginalized population of Pakistan.

It is estimated that as many as 15 million families living in Pakistan below the poverty line will benefit from this scheme.