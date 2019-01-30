close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
January 30, 2019

Hashim Amla calls Muhammad Asif best bowler, 'magician of the ball'

Sports

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 30, 2019

South African opener Hashim Amla thinks Pakistan's tainted fast bowler Muhammad Asif was the best he has ever faced in his career .

In an interview he was asked to name the best fast bowler he faced and also explain why he thinks so.

"Muhammad Asif is the best one. I know he got banned for match fixing but at that stage he was the best fast bowler I ever faced. He was not quick 135 km maybe but his accuracy was phenomenal," said Amla.

Recounting  his experience the South African batsman said : "He landed on  first stump and  I didn't know the ball was  nipping away or nipping in. He tested your defences. 

"And funny enough as the years have gone by, meeting other cricketers around the world,  so many guys says exactly the same thing. They said Muhammad Asif (was) the magician of the ball".

Latest News

More From Sports