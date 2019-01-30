Hashim Amla calls Muhammad Asif best bowler, 'magician of the ball'

South African opener Hashim Amla thinks Pakistan's tainted fast bowler Muhammad Asif was the best he has ever faced in his career .



In an interview he was asked to name the best fast bowler he faced and also explain why he thinks so.

"Muhammad Asif is the best one. I know he got banned for match fixing but at that stage he was the best fast bowler I ever faced. He was not quick 135 km maybe but his accuracy was phenomenal," said Amla.

Recounting his experience the South African batsman said : "He landed on first stump and I didn't know the ball was nipping away or nipping in. He tested your defences.

"And funny enough as the years have gone by, meeting other cricketers around the world, so many guys says exactly the same thing. They said Muhammad Asif (was) the magician of the ball".

