close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
January 29, 2019

PM Imran Khan says govt committed to improving EODB

Pakistan

APP
Tue, Jan 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government was committed to improving Ease of Doing Business (EODB) and providing business friendly environment to the business community.

He was talking to Senior Research Manager IBM Kenya Dr Charity Wayua, who called on him here.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar and Advisor on Commerce Addul Razzak Dawood, views were exchanged on improving the EODB.

Dr Charity Wayua also shared Kenya’s experience of improving the EODB.

Latest News

More From Pakistan