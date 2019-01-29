PM Imran Khan says govt committed to improving EODB

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government was committed to improving Ease of Doing Business (EODB) and providing business friendly environment to the business community.
He was talking to Senior Research Manager IBM Kenya Dr Charity Wayua, who called on him here.
During the meeting, which was also attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar and Advisor on Commerce Addul Razzak Dawood, views were exchanged on improving the EODB.
Dr Charity Wayua also shared Kenya’s experience of improving the EODB.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government was committed to improving Ease of Doing Business (EODB) and providing business friendly environment to the business community.
He was talking to Senior Research Manager IBM Kenya Dr Charity Wayua, who called on him here.
During the meeting, which was also attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar and Advisor on Commerce Addul Razzak Dawood, views were exchanged on improving the EODB.
Dr Charity Wayua also shared Kenya’s experience of improving the EODB.