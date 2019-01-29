PM Imran Khan says govt committed to improving EODB

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government was committed to improving Ease of Doing Business (EODB) and providing business friendly environment to the business community.



He was talking to Senior Research Manager IBM Kenya Dr Charity Wayua, who called on him here.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar and Advisor on Commerce Addul Razzak Dawood, views were exchanged on improving the EODB.

Dr Charity Wayua also shared Kenya’s experience of improving the EODB.