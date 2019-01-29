Swat polio workers win hearts online after snow video goes viral

KARACHI: The polio workers from Swat have won the hearts online across Pakistan and from across world after their snow video went viral on social media platforms.



#SalamPolioWorker has become a top trend on social media after video of polio worker identified as Inamullah making his way at -13 degree Celsius in over 4 feet snow-covered mountainous area to perform his duty went viral.

Although the walk is difficult for him – but it's his courage and commitment for his profession which is perhaps taking him forward.

Polio workers have been the backbone of Pakistan's fight against the crippling polio virus. They continue to work throughout the year despite challenging circumstances.

Pakistan's polio workers travel long distances to make sure that every child is protected from polio, no matter where they live in Pakistan.

Focal person to PM Imran Khan on polio eradication Babar Atta, appreciating the services of Inamullah has invited him to PM House on Wednesday.

A few days back, photos of female health workers from district Dadu, Sindh had also gone viral. The female were photographed while crossing under the water area for anti-polio drive.