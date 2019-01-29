Sahiwal incident: Victims' families appear before Senate committee

ISLAMABAD: Families of Sahiwal police shooting victims on Tuesday appeared before the Senate's Standing Committee on Interior headed Rehman Malik.

Zubaida, mother of Zeeshan, said why was his son murdered even if he was a declared a terrorist.

"When Indian spy can be caught alive, why was not my son captured alive", she said alluding to Kulbhushan Yadev, an Indian spy.

She asked whether the government ministers lack manner to talk about her son whom they declare a terrorist.

Ehtasham, Zeeshan's borther, told the committee that no FIR was registered against his brother anywhere in Pakistan.

He said he had attached photocopy of Zeeshan's ID card with his application for recruitment in Dolphin Force instead of his father's.

He said he acquired the job after being given clearance.

"On one hand we have lost chief of our family, while on the other hand he is being labelled as terrorist," he lamented.

"What kind of terrorist was my brother against whom evidences are made up or being collected after his murder," Ashamed said.

Jaleel, brother of Khalil who was shod dead along with his wife and daughter, read out the details of the incident during the committee meeting.

After the hearing, Standing Committee chairman Rehman Malik demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan form a judicial commission to probe the Sahiwal incident.

Asked whether there was any threat to the families, he said he has told them that police protection could be provided but they said there was no threat.

Rehman Malik said the police should not have shot the victims even if they were terrorists.

He said the police could have shot them in their legs instead of hitting them on the heads or chests.

Four people including a couple, their teenage daughter and their driver Zeeshan were shot dead by the Counter-Terrorism Department.