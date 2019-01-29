Sidharth Malhotra wants to see Kareena Kapoor as his wife

With wedding bells chiming in full swing in B-Town Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra came up with a startling revelation about who he would like to see as his wife from the film industry.



The promo of acclaimed talk show host Koffee with Karan showed the Student of the Year actor sharing the couch with Aditya Rao Kapur where he was hurled with question of who he would like to see as his wife from the Bollywood divas and he replied with Kareena Kapoor.

The Bar Bar Dekho actor’s response ignited ample chuckles from all around including Karan Johar and Aditya.

Moreover, the actor was asked who he would like to have as a sibling from the industry and the actor gave a befitting reply of Kareena’s real-life husband Saif Ali Khan.