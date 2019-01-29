close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 29, 2019

Karachi: Rs6.5m robbed in major bank heist of 2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 29, 2019

KARACHI: A guard deployed at the DHA branch of a private bank robbed Rs 6.5 million from the lockers in one of the major bank heists of the year 2019.

Police said on Tuesday that the guard, identified as Manzoor, along with his accomplices used gas cutters to open 22 lockers and robbed cash and valuables worth Rs 6.5 million.

He was posted at the bank for the last six months in night shift.

Sindh IGP Kaleem Imam has ordered inquiry into the incident and sought report from the DIG CIA and DIG South.

The police were gathering information from the security company he was working for and looking into his police record.

Latest News

More From Pakistan