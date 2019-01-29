Karachi: Rs6.5m robbed in major bank heist of 2019

KARACHI: A guard deployed at the DHA branch of a private bank robbed Rs 6.5 million from the lockers in one of the major bank heists of the year 2019.



Police said on Tuesday that the guard, identified as Manzoor, along with his accomplices used gas cutters to open 22 lockers and robbed cash and valuables worth Rs 6.5 million.

He was posted at the bank for the last six months in night shift.



Sindh IGP Kaleem Imam has ordered inquiry into the incident and sought report from the DIG CIA and DIG South.

The police were gathering information from the security company he was working for and looking into his police record.