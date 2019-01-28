Patients suffer as doctors go on strike in Sindh

KARACHI: Thousands of patients in Sindh were suffering due to doctors' strike over non-acceptance of their demands regarding increase in pay and allowances.



All the OPDs in Karachi's major hospitals including JPMC, Civil Hospital and District Headquarters hospitals across the province were shut.

The doctors maintained that the OPDs will continue to remain closed for three days and if their demands were not met then emergency wards and other facilities would also face closure.

They blame the Sindh Health department for creating difficulties for the doctors.